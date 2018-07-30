Commits of the Week: Every B1G Commit from July 23rd - 30th
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | B1G Recruiting | Rutgers commit list
Today we take a look at which recruits committed to Big Ten schools over the past week. This is a good way to see how fellow Big Ten programs are doing when it comes to recruiting in the 2019 class.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp