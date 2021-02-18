TheKnightReport - Commitment Impact: Rutgers brings in first four-star of 2022 class

THE GREG SCHIANO EFFECT.....

When Schiano was announced as the new football coach for the Scarlet Knights back in December of 2020, Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell was quoted:

"End of the day, I think Schiano was the best choice for the job. He knows the Northeast territory and he’s a very good recruiter. Rutgers couldn’t ask for a better fit".

Now a little over a year later he has more then lived up to that hype. In his first full recruiting cycle, Schiano landed the No. 37 recruiting class in the country, the lowest it's been since they had the No. 24 recruiting class under Schiano back in 2012. This was also the Scarlet Knights first class with multiple four-star recruits since the 2017 recruiting cycle.

With seven verbal commits currently in the CHOP22 class, it looks like the Scarlet Knights are one step closer to getting back to those top 25 ranked recruiting classes.