Rutgers Football's recruiting hot streak continued today, as class of 2022 four-star defensive lineman Kenny Fletcher has committed to the program.

Fletcher hails from South Jersey and plays his high school ball for Delran High School. He is now the eighth commitment in the cycle for the Scarlet Knights and the second defensive recruit joining the like of fellow four-star Anthony Johnson.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is graded as a 5.8, three-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 248 overall player in the country, as well as the No. 2 overall state of New Jersey for the 2022 class.

Along with Rutgers, Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia made up his other Power Five offers.

