With the commitment of Munnerlyn, Rutgers now has a total of 22 verbal commitments in the class of 2021.

Class of 2021 athlete prospect Shawn Munnerlyn out of Columbus, Ohio has committed to Rutgers Football.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect can play on either wide receiver or tight end, but the Scarlet Knights like him best as a tight end right now.

Munnerlyn only earned his Rutgers offer less than a month ago and has been excited about the Scarlet Knights coaching staff ever since.

“There’s something special about that staff,” he said. “Everything leading up to the offer call and the entire zoom call itself was cool. They were down last year, but now Coach Schiano and the rest of the coaches have come in. I feel like he’s about to do something great.”

In the end Munnerlyn chose the Scarlet Knights over 20 other offers, some of the schools that were recruiting him included Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Minnesota, Purdue and others.

