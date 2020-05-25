FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Reese is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle prospect who plays for Clearwater International Academy down in Florida.

Rutgers Football has added another verbal commitment today as 2021 offensive lineman Albert Reese announced his decision via social media today.

The 2021 Florida prospect earned his Rutgers offer back in late March and has been high on the program ever since.

It felt very good, of course," Reese told The Knight Report after receiving the good news from RU. “It's a great feeling when hard work pays off. Rutgers stands high for me. I like how they develop their players."

Reese chose Rutgers over 17 other offers from the likes of schools such as Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Syracuse, West Virginia and many more.