COMMIT: Rutgers Football lands 2021 ATH Desmond Igbinosun
Rutgers Football program has once again convinced another New Jersey high school football prospect to commit to the program, as 2021 athlete Desmond Igbinosun has announced his commitment via social media.
Igbinosun is currently rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit who hails from Union, New Jersey and choose the Scarlet Knights over 13 other scholarship offers from programs such as Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple and few others.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete prospect recently released his list of top six schools back in late April and he had this to say about the Scarlet Knights.
“The thing about Rutgers is that I’m always up for a challenge, going to Rutgers would be a real big challenge I feel like because my class is going to play a real big part in turning Rutgers around. They want me as a safety and they have a new defensive backs coach in Fran Brown. He’s a really relatable guy. I just spoke with him the other day and we just were chopping it up, establishing a real good relationship with one another.”
