Rutgers Football program has once again convinced another New Jersey high school football prospect to commit to the program, as 2021 athlete Desmond Igbinosun has announced his commitment via social media.

Igbinosun is currently rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit who hails from Union, New Jersey and choose the Scarlet Knights over 13 other scholarship offers from programs such as Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple and few others.

