Rutgers Football has landed yet another four-star in the 2022 class, their fifth of the class as quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has committed to the program.

Wimsatt hails from Kentucky and plays his high school ball for Owensboro High School. He is now the 10th commitment in the cycle for the Scarlet Knights.

“I chose Rutgers because of the coaching staff they are great and they are building something special and I want to be apart of it.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is graded as a 5.8, four-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 60 overall player in the country, as well as the No. 3 overall dual threat quarterback for the 2022 class.

Along with Rutgers, Wimsatt also held offers from schools such as Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

