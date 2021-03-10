SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Greg Schiano effect continues for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights landed their third four-star in the 2022 class as wide receiver Amarion Brown has committed to the program.

Brown is the first commitment from Florida in the 2022 class and hails from Martin County High School located in the city of Stuart down in South Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder wideout is graded as a 5.8, four-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 32 overall player in the Sunshine state along with the No. 39 wide receiver in the entire 2022 class.

Brown recently spoke with TKR's very own Ryan Patti about his top six schools and had some nice things to say about the Scarlet Knights.

“I talk to them literally every day. I text five maybe even more members of the staff per day. We have conversations throughout the day and I don’t do that with any other school. Coach Underwood is the big one. We don’t just talk about football or Rutgers. We pretty much talk about life in general. He’s not just a coach in the locker room. He’s a coach who you could talk to if you need something – he’s kind of like family. There’s not a coach I can talk to like that.”

Along with Rutgers, Brown also had Florida, Mississippi State, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech in his top list, to go along with 16 total power five scholarship offers.

