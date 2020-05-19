The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker prospect chose Rutgers over the likes of 19 other scholarship offers.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team added another verbal commitment today to the Class of 2021 today when Florida native Austin Dean announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights via social media.

Dean spoke with TKR about a month ago after his recent virtual visit with the coaching staff.

“I really enjoyed the tour of the facilities, but the most interesting part was when they showed the dorms, class life in the business school along with the different programs they have,” Dean said. “They provided a good look at what freshman year would be like if I went there. They also talked about internships I could have by my junior and senior years. It was a lot of visual stuff.”

Dean is now the 15th verbal commitment in the class of 2021 and second Florida recruit in the class the likes of defensive end Hughes.

He holds a 3.8 GPA, 29 ACT score and recently clocked a 4.68 in the 40.