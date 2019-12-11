COMMIT ALERT: Virginia ATH Robert Longerbeam commits to Rutgers
Since Fran Brown joined the Rutgers Football program, the Scarlet Knights have convinced two recruits (Malachi Melton / Chris Long) to flip their commitments to Rutgers.
Now the Scarlet Knights assistant coach has helped convince a third recruit to flip to Rutgers in Virginia athlete Robert Longerbeam.
He is currently rated as a 5.4, two-star recruit and choose Rutgers over the likes of offers from Buffalo, Elon, James Madison, Kent State, UMass, Ohio, Old Dominion, Temple and Towson.
The 6-foot, 160-pound prospect is technically ranked as a wide receiver prospect for the time being, but Rutgers likes him at cornerback at the next level.
This past season, Longerbeam managed to throw for 1,623 yards and 14 touchdown and also ran for another 721 yards. On the flip side of the ball he racked up 29 total tackles (23 solo), five interceptions, and a forced fumble.
It should also be noted that Longerbeam won the Nike Opening Regional Camp defensive back MVP award.
Stay tuned for more on Longerbeam's commitment right here on The Knight Report!