Since Fran Brown joined the Rutgers Football program, the Scarlet Knights have convinced two recruits (Malachi Melton / Chris Long) to flip their commitments to Rutgers.

Now the Scarlet Knights assistant coach has helped convince a third recruit to flip to Rutgers in Virginia athlete Robert Longerbeam.

He is currently rated as a 5.4, two-star recruit and choose Rutgers over the likes of offers from Buffalo, Elon, James Madison, Kent State, UMass, Ohio, Old Dominion, Temple and Towson.