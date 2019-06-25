The 6-foot, 180-pound safety choose Rutgers over the likes of Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech and a couple of smaller schools.

The Rutgers football program has added a new verbal commitment to the 2020 class when defensive back recruit Elijuwan Mack announced his intentions to join the Scarlet Knights.

Mack was on campus in late May and had this to say about the trip to Piscataway.

“The coaches recruit me with more than enough effort, which means a lot to me,” he said. “I want to be somewhere with a tight brotherhood and at a school where I can be comfortable and successful outside of football. I know the love is real at Rutgers.”

With the addition of Mack, Rutgers now has seven verbal commitments in the class joining the likes Evan Simon, Sofian Massoud, Ahmirr Robinson, Nick Bags, Isaiah Wright and Shawn Collins.



Collins is ranked as the No. 29 overall player in New Jersey according to Rivals.