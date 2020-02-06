The Camden, New Jersey native attends Camden High School and chose the Scarlet Knights over nine other scholarship offers from the likes Maryland, UMass, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Pittsburgh, Temple, and West Virginia.

Rutgers Football has landed its first verbal commitment in the class of 2021 as safety Alijah Clark announced his decision via Twitter today.

TKR last spoke with the 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety prospect back in June 2019, immediately after the annual Rutgers 7-on-7 camp.



“Rutgers is like home to me,” Clark told TKR. “They are always very welcoming and they want both me and Darian to join them.”

Clark is currently ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit, along with being the No. 7 overall recruit in New Jersey and No. 12 overall safety in the country for his class.

Stay tuned for more on Clark’s commitment right here on The Knight Report!