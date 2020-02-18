The Fran Brown effect strikes again! Rutgers Football has landed yet another South Jersey verbal commitment in the class of 2021 as wide receiver Carnell Davis announced his decision to join the program today.

The Richland, New Jersey native attends St. Augustine Preparatory School and chose the Scarlet Knights over 23 other scholarship offers from the likes of schools such as Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and a couple other Non-Power Five programs.

TKR last spoke with the 2021 wide receiver prospect back in early January, immediately after Greg Schiano decided to hire former NFL wide receiver Tiquan Underwood to his coaching staff.

"I think it’s great they got him, especially him being from Jersey and making it to the league," Davis told The Knight Report. "It means a lot to know he will be able to help develop me [if I go to Rutgers] and get me ready for the next level."

Davis is currently ranked as a 5.6 three-star recruit, along with being the No. 18 overall recruit in New Jersey and No. 99 overall wide receiver in the country for his class.

Stay tuned for more on Davis’ commitment right here on The Knight Report!