The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder choose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Columbia, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan.

Rutgers has added another recruit to its Class of 2020 as Montclair, N.J. three-star tight end Shawn Collins announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

Collins was recently on campus last weekend participating in one of the last East Coast Elite camps sessions where he worked closely with tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile.

"“Coach Nunz has been telling me that there’s no place better than home to play college football, Collins said. "I would have the chance to play in front of my parents and he has stressed that a lot to me in our talks. The opportunity to stay home is starting to hit me more and more.”

Collins is now the sixth commitment in the Class of 2020 for the Scarlet Knights, joining the likes Evan Simon, Sofian Massoud, Ahmirr Robinson, Nick Bags, and Isaiah Wright.

Collins is ranked as the No. 31 overall player in New Jersey according to Rivals.