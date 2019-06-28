The 6-foot, 170-pounder held offers from Big 10 foes Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue, but the Scarlet Knights came away as the winner.

Rutgers has landed the eighth commitment of its 2020 class in McArthur (FL) defensive back Jerrold Pough.

Both safeties coach Noah Joseph and defensive backs coach Jay Valai are in charge of recruiting the state of Florida, but it was Valai who headlined the recruitment of Pough.



Hollywood, FL is an area the Rutgers staff likes to target as they offered McArthur 2021 wide receiver Damian Alford on Apr. 25 and pushed hard for Chaminade Madonna 2019 defensive end Thomas Armstrong in last year's cycle.



The addition comes at a pivotal time for the Scarlet Knights, who remain in a heated race with Purdue for Cedar Creek (NJ) defensive back Malachi Melton, the younger brother of Rutgers junior wide receiver Bo Melton.



Rivals ranks Pough as a two-star prospect.

