SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The South Jersey native is listed as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect. He chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of offers from Central Michigan, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Princeton, Syracuse and Yale. He was also drawing a lot of interest recently from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

Rutgers Football made another addition to the class of 2022 today as Cedar Creek High School (NJ) wide receiver Jovanni Bermudez announced his decision to verbally commit.

Bermudez earned his Rutgers Football offer yesterday, but you can tell from the minute he got the offer he was excited about the potential in this new look Scarlet Knights program.

“I was going over F.A.M.I.LY., TRUST, CHOP with Coach Schiano before he offered me,” said Bermudez last night. “I learned about their culture on the phone call. Coach Fran [Brown] and Coach [Tiquan] Underwood were also on the call. He talked about always telling the truth and sacrificing for your brothers. My former head coach [Tim Watson] would teach us those same things in the classroom. He would teach me how to be a better person on the field and off the field.”

The South Jersey native is the third verbal commit in Rutgers' 2022 recruiting class and is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, as well as the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey for his class.

Stay tuned for more on Bermudez's recruitment right here on The Knight Report!