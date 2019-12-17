The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back hails from Don Bosco Prep and announced his decision to commit to Rutgers on social media today, after taking an official visit to campus this past weekend.

Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit from the state of New Jersey when 2020 running back Kyle Monangai .

The three-star North Jersey product was one of Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman's top backs at one of the camps this past spring.

"Berger was easily the most skilled running back at the camp but other running backs had impressive performances as well. Berger’s teammate at Don Bosco, Kyle Monangai, is an accomplished prospect himself. A stoutly built back, Monangai holds offers from a number of Group of Five and Ivy League programs. Don’t be surprised to see a Power Five team eventually enter the race for Monangai’s commitment."

Monangai is currently ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit and the 26th best player in the state of New Jersey. He is now the 10th player from the Garden State in the 2020 class.

