COMMIT ALERT: Blair Academy TE Victor Konopka commits to Rutgers
It's been over four months since the Rutgers Football program has landed a verbal commitment, but that changed on Sunday when 2020 Blair Academy (NJ) tight end Victor Konopka announced his decision to commit.
Konopka recently spent this past weekend on campus for his official visit and decided on Rutgers shortly after.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET FREE ACCESS UNTIL JANUARY 31ST — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder is technically ranked as a tight end prospect, but has the ability to play on either side of the ball at the next level.
Konopka was originally a class of 2019 Army basketball commit, but decided to reclassify and decided to reclassify and give football a try. Despite his limited playing experience, Konopka earned two offers from Elon, Houston, Lehigh, Rutgers, William and Mary, and Virginia and drawing interest from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, West Virginia and others.
Stay tuned for more on Konopka's recruitment right here on The Knight Report!