Since Greg Schiano took over the Rutgers Football program once again, the Scarlet Knights have convinced eight prospects from New Jersey to commit to the program so far.

Now the Scarlet Knights coaching staff can add one more to that list, as West Side High School defensive back Shaquan Loyal announced his commitment via social media.

He is currently rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit and choose Rutgers over the likes of offers from Kent State, UMass, Syracuse and Tennessee.

