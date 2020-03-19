COMMIT ALERT: 2021 West Side DB Shaquan Loyal commits to Rutgers
I’M OFFICIALLY A SCARLET KNIGHT!!!🛡⚔️@RUCoachFran @GregSchiano @mb_3three @ronlyqb @CoachSmithRU @BrianDohn247 @TodderickHunt @RFootball @RUAthletics #SrapMobb#Brickcitylions4life pic.twitter.com/3tPPFA5xTJ— FearNoMan (@Quan_6k) March 19, 2020
Since Greg Schiano took over the Rutgers Football program once again, the Scarlet Knights have convinced eight prospects from New Jersey to commit to the program so far.
Now the Scarlet Knights coaching staff can add one more to that list, as West Side High School defensive back Shaquan Loyal announced his commitment via social media.
He is currently rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit and choose Rutgers over the likes of offers from Kent State, UMass, Syracuse and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety prospect earned his Rutgers offer this past January and has been very high on the Scarlet Knights ever since.
“Coach Schiano just told me that he was offering me and we had a great conversation after,” Loyal said in an interview back in January. “We talked about my potential, what Rutgers is building and how I would fit in. They are building a powerhouse up there and I believe they’re going to have a great season this year. I’m looking forward to getting on campus a lot more soon.”
