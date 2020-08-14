The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard made the news official today via Twitter today after a recent Zoom call with head coach Steve Pikiell not too long ago.

Class of 2021, Bishop Walsh point guard Jalen Miller has made his decision and he has now officially verbally committed to Rutgers Basketball.

Miller visited Rutgers back in June 2019, but it wasn't until last week when he received the official call from the Scarlet Knights staff letting him know that he earned a scholarship offer.

“Head coach Steve Pikiell called and offered me,” Miller told TKR. “I loved talking to coach over Zoom, it’s the next best thing to seeing him in person. What impressed me the most was our conversation as it was not only about basketball, but about how many different ways there are to be successful both on and off the court. I feel like I really got to know him well and got a great feel for how I would fit in at Rutgers.”

The Maryland native is now the second verbal commit for the Scarlet Knights 2021 recruiting class, joining the No. 88 overall recruit in G/F Jaden Jones.

Miller is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, as well as the number 48 overall point guard in the 2021 class per the Rivals.com database.