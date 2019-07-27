The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker prospect choose Rutgers over the likes of 11 other offers from Bowling Green, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Southern Miss and several others.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team added another verbal commitment to the Class of 2020 today when Florida native Jack Del Rio announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Del Rio spoke with us here at TKR a little over a week ago previewing his visit to campus on Friday.

"I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what the culture is like up there from on the field to the academics,” he said. “It’s far from home, but I think it’s a good thing because I get to experience a lot of things that I wouldn’t get to down in Florida. I like the challenge of a fresh start to the grind in a completely different setting. I think I’m going to love it.”

Del Rio is now the ninth verbal commitment in the class of 2020 and second Florida recruit joining the likes of Jerrold Pough.