The 6-foot-8, 220-pound small forward made the news official on Twitter today after spending this past weekend on campus for an official visit. Mag is now the third recruit to join the Rutgers Men’s Basketball class of 2020.

Back in early September, Rutgers Hoops had head coach Steve Pikiell and an assistant coach travel out to Napa, California to watch a couple of Prolific Prep High School workouts in person. After watching the team work out, coach Pikiell spoke with Mag over the phone and offered him a verbal scholarship.

“I spoke to the head coach and the assistant [at Prolific Prep],” Mag told TKR. “They just talked about the way I've been playing and how they really like me. We spoke on the phone after they left and that's when they gave me the offer. They said they liked how versatile I was. They liked how hard I played, rebounded and shot the ball.”

"I like the environment they have over there at Rutgers. It seems like a good environment, and I've gotten good feedback on that. I've already built a nice relationship with the coaches and I just feel like it's a nice place.”

The California native is the third forward prospect in the class, joining the likes of North Carolina native Dean Reiber and Florida native Oskar Palmquist.

Mag is currently ranked as a three-star prospect per the Rivals.com database.