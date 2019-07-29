After a long dead period throughout most of July, the Rutgers Football program started the new recruiting period off with a bang. The Scarlet Knights have landed a commitment from 2020 St. Joe's Regional athlete Te'Rai Powell who was recently on campus over the weekend. Powell is the second commit in three days.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was originally ranked as a running back prospect, but has recently started playing more cornerback this summer and from the sound of it, he will start out at cornerback for the Scarlet Knights.

Powell chose Rutgers over the likes of 15 other scholarship offers from schools such as Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Howard, UMass, Navy, Western Michigan and many others.

Just before the dead period started, coaches Chris Ash and Noah Joseph made a quick call over to Powell to inform him about their decision to offer him. “They told me they really loved how I played defensive back during their passing camp," he said. "Coach Ash likes me at running back, but he said that they can see me playing cornerback at the next level. They told me they liked my size, hips and physicality. It was just another day of showing out in front of the coaches.” Last season, Powell helped lead the St. Joe's Regional Green Knights to a 10-2 record and a state championship. Powell had 94 carries on the season for a total of 582 rushing yards (6.1ypc). Stay tuned for more on Powell, as he will discuss his commitment with TKR very shortly over on the premium side of the site. Check out our promo for FREE premium today!