COMMIT: 2021 WR Brayden Fox commits to Rutgers Football
Class of 2021, Archbishop Hoban (OH) wide receiver Brayden Fox has committed to Rutgers.
Fox is listed as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver prospect and chose the Scarlet Knights over seven other scholarship offers from the likes of Air Force, Akron, Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Miami (OH), Michigan State, and Western Michigan.
The Ohio high school product is now the 11th verbal commitment for Rutgers Football in the 2021 class, joining wide receivers Carnell Davis and Max Patterson.
The Scarlet Knights offered Fox back in late February, but it was the previously established relationship with coach Greg Schiano and his family that played a major factor in him committing to Rutgers.
“Coach Greg Schiano actually recruited my dad back when he was at Penn State,” said Fox. “My dad loves Schiano to death. Coach Schiano and my dad were really close when he recruited him and they still text each other to this day. He speaks very, very highly of Schiano, about how he’s a great father and man. He told me that Schiano is always real with you and will always tell you truth and never lie to you. When I was on the phone he had me cracking up and just seems like a real cool guy.”
Fox is currently rated as a 5.6, three-star recruit, which is tied for the fifth highest rated commit for the Scarlet Knights right now.
--------------------------------------------------------------
