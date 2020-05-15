Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commitment in the class of 2021 as defensive end Henry Hughes has announced that he has verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights via social media today.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Tampa, FL native chose the Scarlet Knights over 16 other scholarship offers from the likes of schools such as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Syracuse and a couple of others.

According to MaxPreps, Hughes played in eight games last season earning 17 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, seven quarterback hurries and one fumble caused.

Along with football, Hughes also ran track for Tampa Bay Tech and most recently ran a 56.84 in the 400-meter run..

Hughes is now the fourth defensive line commitment in the class of 2021, joining Kyonte Hamilton, Keshon Griffin and Cam'Ron Stewart in the Scarlet Knights recruiting class.