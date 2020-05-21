News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 13:52:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Cherry Creek (CO) OL/DL Zilinskas excited to be a Scarlet Knight

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Rutgers is red hot on the recruiting trail with a class of 2021 commitment in three consecutive days.Today, Cherry Creek (CO) OL/DL Gus Zilinskas is the name for the Scarlet Knight faithful to get ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}