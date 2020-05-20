COACHSPEAK: Union Football HC Lou Grasso on Desmond Igbinosun
Rutgers came away a winner in an important local recruiting battle with the commitment of Union (NJ) ATH Desmond Igbinosun.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder chose the Scarlet Knights over the other schools in the top six he released in April in Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Temple.
It’s the second-consecutive year Rutgers has landed a recruit from Union as Igbinosun will join former teammate and 2020 wide receiver signee Ahmirr Robinson in Piscataway. He will also link up with another Farmer alumnus in redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Tverdov.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news