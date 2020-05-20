Rutgers came away a winner in an important local recruiting battle with the commitment of Union (NJ) ATH Desmond Igbinosun.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder chose the Scarlet Knights over the other schools in the top six he released in April in Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Temple.

It’s the second-consecutive year Rutgers has landed a recruit from Union as Igbinosun will join former teammate and 2020 wide receiver signee Ahmirr Robinson in Piscataway. He will also link up with another Farmer alumnus in redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Tverdov.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!