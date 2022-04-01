COACHSPEAK: Union City's Wil Valdez sees Big Ten ability in JaSiré Peterson
Rutgers has its fourth commitment in the 2023 cycle in Union City (NJ) product JaSiré Peterson.Peterson was originally the first pledge in the Scarlet Knights’ class before decommitting in January ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news