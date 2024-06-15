One of Rutgers Football's newest commitments came earlier this week as high three-star defensive back Tariq Hayer took to social media to announce his decision.
The Knight Report decided to reach out to St. John's College High School Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator in Mike Ward to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Rutgers is getting in Hayer.
HOW IS HAYERON THE FIELD?: "The complete package. There isn’t anything that Tariq can’t do. I think he has a ton of position flexibility. I think one of the most underrated or attributes that people don’t know about is his toughness."
