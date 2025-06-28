COACHSPEAK: Southwest HC Joe Dupree Jr. talks 2026 ATH Rinaldo Callaway III

Rutgers Football added several recruits from their Official Visits recently and one of the top targets to commit was athlete prospect Rinaldo Callaway III out of Southwest High School down in Georgia.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Callaway's game, The Knight Report reached out to Southwest High School Head Coach Joseph Dupree Jr. to learn more about him both on and off the field.
HOW IS CALLAWAY ON THE FIELD?: "On the field, Callaway has a high motor and he just plays both physical and aggressive out there. He brings the same energy to both sides of ball."