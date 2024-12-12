COACHSPEAK: Sommerville HC Matt Bloom talks 2025 RB Terrell Mitchell

Rutgers Football recently landed another recruit from New Jersey in running back Terrell Mitchell as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Mitchell's game, The Knight Report reached out Sommerville High School Head Coach Matt Bloom to learn more about him both on and off the field.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
HOW IS MITCHELLON THE FIELD?: "Terrell is a do it all player that can make a play at anytime. Whether running inside or catching a pass out of the backfield, his blend of speed, power, and balance make him a complete back that’s a threat in so many ways."