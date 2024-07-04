COACHSPEAK: Snyder HC AJ Dobson talks 2025 LB DJ McClary
Rutgers Football recently landed another four-star recruit from New Jersey in linebacker DJ McClary as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about McClary's game, The Knight Report reached out to his high school Head Coach AJ Dobson to learn more about him both on and off the field.
HOW IS MCCLARY ON THE FIELD?: "On the field, he’s the ultimate competitor. He has the best football instincts I’ve ever coached and the best I’ve been around other than Will Hill. He doesn’t shy away from the moments and will lay it on the line whenever his number is called."
