 COACHSPEAK: Rutgers lands a hard working LB in Dariel Djabome
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-28 09:04:58 -0500') }} football Edit

COACHSPEAK: Rutgers lands a hard working LB in Dariel Djabome

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has added yet another late get to the 2022 recruiting class late Monday night as Canadian linebacker Dariel Djabome made it official that he was committing to play for the Scarlet Knights.

Now we know his offer list, the commitment back story, but in order to learn more The Knight Report spoke with Canada Prep HC Andre Clarke to get the inside scoop on Djabome.

