COACHSPEAK: Rutgers getting an athletic OL in Taj White per Lou Zampella
The Scarlet Knights wrapped up their 2021 class and added a priority 2022 target during yesterday’s evening hours in Hudson Catholic (NJ) offensive lineman Taj White.White stands at 6-foot-6, 300 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news