 TheKnightReport - COACHSPEAK: Penn Charter (PA) HC Tom Coyle on Needham, Rutgers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-19 18:36:21 -0500') }} football Edit

COACHSPEAK: Penn Charter (PA) HC Tom Coyle on Needham, Rutgers

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Rutgers landed its second Pennsylvania native in its 2021 class in Penn Charter (PA) offensive lineman Ty Needham.The Rivals three-star prospect stands at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds and chose the Scarlet...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}