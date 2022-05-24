COACHSPEAK: Newburgh Academy HC Bianco on Deondre Johnson

One of Rutgers Football's newest commits, class of 2023 Newburgh Academy (NY) athlete Deondre Johnson.

The 6-foot-8, 197-pounder was offered by the Scarlet Knights following a recent visit to campus and committed to the program not too long after that.

Newburgh Academy head coach Bill Bianco spoke with The Knight Report about what Johnson brings to the table on the field, off the field, what he needs to work on ahead of eventually arriving in Piscataway and what makes Rutgers an ideal fit.