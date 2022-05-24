 TheKnightReport - COACHSPEAK: Newburgh Academy HC Bianco on Deondre Johnson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-24 07:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

COACHSPEAK: Newburgh Academy HC Bianco on Deondre Johnson

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of Rutgers Football's newest commits, class of 2023 Newburgh Academy (NY) athlete Deondre Johnson.

The 6-foot-8, 197-pounder was offered by the Scarlet Knights following a recent visit to campus and committed to the program not too long after that.

Newburgh Academy head coach Bill Bianco spoke with The Knight Report about what Johnson brings to the table on the field, off the field, what he needs to work on ahead of eventually arriving in Piscataway and what makes Rutgers an ideal fit.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}