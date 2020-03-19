Rutgers is on a bit of a recruiting roll, picking up their second commitment in as many days, as Newark (NJ) West Side 2021 cornerback Shaquan Loyal just announced that he'd be staying home and playing for the Scarlet Knights at the next level.

Greg Schiano and staff got in on Loyal at the right time, offering the 6-foot, 175-pound fast-rising corner on January 21, before a slew of other programs showing interest could extend scholarships in the coming months. That paid off for RU, as he selected the home state school over a current offer list including Tennessee, Syracuse, UMass, and Kent State.

Now that he's "in", what will Loyal bring to Rutgers when he arrives on campus next year? The Knight Report caught up with his head coach at West Side, Marion Bell, to see what the Scarlet Knights are getting as a player and a person in the rising senior defensive back.