COACHSPEAK: New 2023 OL commit John Stone has 'blue-collar mentality'
It didn't take long for Rutgers to make up for the decommitment of 2023 offensive lineman JaSiré Peterson thanks to the pledge of Washington Township (NJ) big body John Stone.
Stone committed to the Scarlet Knights on February 1 following an offer from the program on January 30 after his campus visit that weekend.
He grades out as a 5.7, three-star prospect on Rivals, the same ranking as Peterson.
The Knight Report caught up with his coach in Mike Schatzman to discuss what head coach Greg Schiano and company get in Stone on and off the field, what he needs to work on ahead of reaching campus in 2023 and why the school is an ideal fit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news