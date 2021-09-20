COACHSPEAK: Kevin Carty sees strength, toughness in 2022 DB Amankwaa
Rutgers has added another commit in its 2022 class in Hillsborough (NJ) defensive back Thomas Amankwaa.The 6-foot, 195-pounder picked up his offer from the Scarlet Knights prior to their Week 3 mat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news