 TheKnightReport - COACHSPEAK: Jeff Lang explains what Rutgers gets in 2021 DL Stewart
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

COACHSPEAK: Jeff Lang explains what Rutgers gets in 2021 DL Stewart

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Rutgers landed four commits in three days back in March, one of whom was Governor Mifflin (PA) defensive lineman Cam’Ron Stewart.The Rivals three-star picked the Scarlet Knights over the likes of B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}