COACHSPEAK: Hun School HC Todd Smith talks 2025 LB Kamar Archie
Rutgers Football recently landed another four-star recruit from New Jersey in linebacker Kamar Archie as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Archie's game, The Knight Report reached out Hun School Head Coach Todd Smith to learn more about him both on and off the field.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
HOW IS ARCHIE ON THE FIELD?: "He is an instinctual player that has been blessed with elite Speed, size, quickness and balance, which makes him formidable on both sides of the ball."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news