Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 5, 2024
COACHSPEAK: Hun School HC Todd Smith talks 2025 LB John Insinga
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football recently landed another recruit from New Jersey in linebacker John Insinga as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.

Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Archie's game, The Knight Report reached out Hun School Head Coach Todd Smith to learn more about him both on and off the field.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING


HOW IS INSINGA ON THE FIELD?: "He is a physical menace out there, can run sideline to sideline and do it all. John can blitz, he's a great run defender, elite cover skills, has great size, a high football IQ and has excellent block destruction."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement