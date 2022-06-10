COACHSPEAK: Guerschom Demosthenes talks Rutgers commit Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

Rutgers Football is hot when it comes to the recruiting trail these past few weeks as they have added their ninth overall recruit in the class of 2023 on Wednesday in athlete Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

The Knight Report caught up with Orlando Christian Prep head coach Guerschom Demosthenes to discuss what Rutgers is getting in Nakkoun on and off the field, what he needs to work on and why the Scarlet Knights are the ideal fit.