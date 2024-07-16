COACHSPEAK: City College OC Jon Perry talks WR commit Vernon Allen III
This summer Rutgers Football recently landed Maryland three-star wide receiver recruit Vernon Allen III as he committed to the program following his Official Visit to campus.
Now we know the offer list and his ranking, but to learn more about Allen's game, The Knight Report reached out to City College High School Offensive Coordinator Jon Perry.
HOW IS ALLEN ON THE FIELD?: "Vernon is everything that you see on film. A big, strong, physical receiver with strong hands and tremendous catch radius. Good balance, power and body control when running his routes which makes him hard to knock off his path. Breaks arm tackles consistently and possesses the game speed to be a threat at all levels of the passing game, short, intermediate and deep."
