CoachSpeak: Canadian native DL Wesley Bailey headed to Rutgers

Richard Schnyderite
Clearwater (FL) Clearwater International Academy head coach Jesse Chinchar spoke with us here at The Knight Report for a quick Q&A to learn more about Rutgers newest signee Wesley Bailey.

