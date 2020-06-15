Rutgers is on pace to fill its 2021 recruiting class to the brim and the one who got the ball rolling was Camden (NJ) defensive back Alijah Clark.



The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was the first to pledge to the Scarlet Knights in February.

He told The Knight Report after he committed that his next goal was to get the other top kids in the state to follow suit and join him in Piscataway. It’s safe to say the mission was accomplished as he’s one of the program’s 10 Garden State commits.

Clark is tied with fellow in-state pledges in Keshon Griffin, Jordan Thompson and Khayri Banton as the highest-ranked recruit in the class with a Rivals grade of 5.7.

TKR spoke with Camden head coach Dwayne Savage about what Rutgers is getting in Clark on the field, off the field, what he needs to work on and why the program is the ideal fit.