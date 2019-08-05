Rutgers has tried to make recruiting players from New Jersey a priority, and that's exactly what they did with St. Peter's Prep 2020 defensive tackle Isaiah Wright, who committed to the program back in June.

At 6-foot-4, 275-pounds, Wright definitely has the size to be a big time defensive tackle for the Scarlet Knights, but he didn't get to showcase his abilities last season, due to a groin injury that kept him out of action.

Healthy and ready to have a big senior season for the Marauders, Wright is expecting big things moving forward. So is SPP head coach Rich Hansen, who sat down with The Knight Report, to share his thoughts on the future RU defensive lineman.