Coach Speak: Bryan Felter

Felter is going to bring some "nasty" and some leadership to Rutgers (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)
Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Rutgers made an absolutely huge pick up when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2020 offensive lineman Bryan Felter committed to the Scarlet Knights over Boston College, West Virginia, and others.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is going to be a four-year starter for the Crusaders and already is a two-time All-State selection, looking to make it a triple in his senior season, in which he is a captain for the New Jersey powerhouse program.

While The Knight Report has seen Felter live plenty of times and knows what type of talent he is, we thought we'd go a little deeper to get the full picture on what RU is getting in the outstanding lineman. We spoke with BC head coach, Vito Campanile, to get a breakdown on Felter as a player, as a person, and what to expect when he arrives On The Banks.

