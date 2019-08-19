Coach Speak: Bryan Felter
Rutgers made an absolutely huge pick up when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2020 offensive lineman Bryan Felter committed to the Scarlet Knights over Boston College, West Virginia, and others.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is going to be a four-year starter for the Crusaders and already is a two-time All-State selection, looking to make it a triple in his senior season, in which he is a captain for the New Jersey powerhouse program.
While The Knight Report has seen Felter live plenty of times and knows what type of talent he is, we thought we'd go a little deeper to get the full picture on what RU is getting in the outstanding lineman. We spoke with BC head coach, Vito Campanile, to get a breakdown on Felter as a player, as a person, and what to expect when he arrives On The Banks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news