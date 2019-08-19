Rutgers made an absolutely huge pick up when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2020 offensive lineman Bryan Felter committed to the Scarlet Knights over Boston College, West Virginia, and others.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is going to be a four-year starter for the Crusaders and already is a two-time All-State selection, looking to make it a triple in his senior season, in which he is a captain for the New Jersey powerhouse program.

While The Knight Report has seen Felter live plenty of times and knows what type of talent he is, we thought we'd go a little deeper to get the full picture on what RU is getting in the outstanding lineman. We spoke with BC head coach, Vito Campanile, to get a breakdown on Felter as a player, as a person, and what to expect when he arrives On The Banks.