Rutgers added some serious speed to their 2020 roster on Saturday when they secured a commitment and signature from Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

With this move, Cruickshank is “coming home”, as he is from Brooklyn and played high school at local power Erasmus Hall, where he was coached by Dutchmen head man Danny Landberg.

The Knight Report sat down with Landberg shortly after Cruickshank’s pledge to the Scarlet Knights to get his thoughts on what the speedy athlete is going to bring the program over the next couple of years.