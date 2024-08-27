PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

TKR Pod: Rutgers Season Preview Extravaganza Part 2: Defense+Special Teams

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie are joined by Aaron Breitman and David Anderson of the Scarlet Faithful and Larry Krayn of Knight Watch to review the 2023 season and preview the defense and special teams for the 2024 season. They discuss who they think will lead every major statistical category for Rutgers, what areas they are most concerned with depth wise and much more!

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXkgKjsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhICo7 IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gKjsgY2xpcGJvYXJkLXdyaXRlIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0i MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNzUiIHN0eWxlPSJ3aWR0aDoxMDAlO21heC13aWR0aDo2 NjBweDtvdmVyZmxvdzpoaWRkZW47YmFja2dyb3VuZDp0cmFuc3BhcmVudDsi IHNhbmRib3g9ImFsbG93LWZvcm1zIGFsbG93LXBvcHVwcyBhbGxvdy1zYW1l LW9yaWdpbiBhbGxvdy1zY3JpcHRzIGFsbG93LXN0b3JhZ2UtYWNjZXNzLWJ5 LXVzZXItYWN0aXZhdGlvbiBhbGxvdy10b3AtbmF2aWdhdGlvbi1ieS11c2Vy LWFjdGl2YXRpb24iIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9lbWJlZC5wb2RjYXN0cy5hcHBs ZS5jb20vdXMvcG9kY2FzdC8vaWQxNTg5MzA4NjE1P2k9MTAwMDY2NjgyMDk5 MyZ0aGVtZT1saWdodCI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzJWYWRxbE12Z0FkV0s5bE52Vk1aV2QiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJ4Z3JkNnpOMTJFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!.

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

