Mike and Richie are joined by Aaron Breitman and David Anderson of the Scarlet Faithful and Larry Krayn of Knight Watch to review the 2023 season and preview the defense and special teams for the 2024 season. They discuss who they think will lead every major statistical category for Rutgers, what areas they are most concerned with depth wise and much more!

